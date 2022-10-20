PSNI treating graffiti targeting actor James Nesbitt as a hate crime

Police in Northern Ireland say they are treating the writing of graffiti targeting actor James Nesbitt as a hate crime.

The graffiti is believed to have been written on a wall in Portrush, Co Antrim sometime between 5pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Images of the graffiti shared on social media show the words "1x king, 1x crown, no pope in our Town James Nesbitt.” An image of crosshairs can also be seen to the right of the words.

Mr Nesbitt recently appeared at the 'Ireland's Future' event in Dublin's 3Arena, organised by a group which advocates for a united Ireland.

During a keynote address at the event, Mr Nesbitt said it was time for a “new union of Ireland”.

Investigating PSNI officers have urged anyone with information on the matter to come forward.

DUP MP for East Derry Gregory Campbell said Mr Nesbitt should be free to express his views.

“Jimmy Nesbitt is a local lad who has invested in his own community,” Mr Campbell said.

“Those painting threatening graffiti such as this should stop. Their actions are wrong and to be condemned.

“I fundamentally disagree with Mr Nesbitt’s position on Northern Ireland’s future, but he has every right to express his political views in whatever forum he wishes. He should be able to do so free from fear."

DUP MP Gregory Campbell condemned the graffiti. File Picture: PA

Sinn Féin’s Caoimhe Archibald said the graffiti represented an attack on freedom of expression.

“The appearance of threatening and sectarian graffiti directed at James Nesbitt in Portrush is disgusting,” she said.

“These threats are an attack on the right to freedom of expression. They come only weeks after James Nesbitt addressed thousands of people in Dublin from right across the political spectrum to discuss the future of the island of Ireland.

“This is clearly a sinister effort to silence debate and intimidate people from joining the discussion."

She said that political leaders should stand "shoulder to shoulder" in opposition to such threats.

SDLP East Derry MLA Cara Hunter has described the graffiti as "sickening."

Ms Hunter, who lives in the area, said those behind the graffiti do not speak for people in Portrush.

“This attempt to shut down conversation around our constitutional future is a sinister development and I am glad to see it has been condemned by those right across the political spectrum. Everyone is free to express their own opinion on the future of these islands, but they do not have the right to intimidate anyone else simply for engaging in the debate.

“If we are truly going to build a shared future then we need a wide range of voices contributing to make that possible. Nobody should feel they are unable to take part in that discussion because of incidents like this."