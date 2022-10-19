Revenue seize 2.5m cigarettes declared as 'potato chips'

The consignment had originated in Spain.
Revenue seize 2.5m cigarettes declared as 'potato chips'

Revenue officers seized 2.5 million cigarettes

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers seized millions of cigarettes at a commercial premises yesterday.

The intelligence-led operation saw officers carry out a search, under warrant, of the premises in The Ward area of Co Meath.

Here, 2.5m cigarettes were discovered in a consignment declared as 'potato chips'.

The illicit cigarettes were branded 'Manchester' and the consignment had originated in Spain.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €1.98m, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approx €1.5m.

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Psychiatrist tells murder trial that Kerry man was insane when he killed his mother Psychiatrist tells murder trial that Kerry man was insane when he killed his mother
Cocaine in plastic packet on black background Gardaí object to bail for young Corkman who 'legged it' after drugs search
Teenager admits punching youth in the face during altercation at Cork skate park Teenager admits punching youth in the face during altercation at Cork skate park
<p>Legal proceedings have been launched against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland claiming Louis Mountbatten abused a boy at a notorious Belfast children’s home in the 1970s (PA)</p>

Man who says he was abused by Louis Mountbatten launches legal proceedings

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.215 s