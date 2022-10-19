Revenue seize 2.5m cigarettes declared as 'potato chips'

Revenue officers seized millions of cigarettes at a commercial premises yesterday.

The intelligence-led operation saw officers carry out a search, under warrant, of the premises in The Ward area of Co Meath.

Here, 2.5m cigarettes were discovered in a consignment declared as 'potato chips'.

The illicit cigarettes were branded 'Manchester' and the consignment had originated in Spain.

The cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €1.98m, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approx €1.5m.

A man in his 50s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.