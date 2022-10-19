Gardaí object to bail for young Corkman who 'legged it' after drugs search

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a young man accused of running away from them after a drugs search and later having a stash of cocaine in his bedroom.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the prosecution alleged that 23-year-old Cillian Wolfe of The Fairways, Little Island, County Cork, was found with drugs for his own use on that occasion.

It was further alleged that a week later there was approximately €1,000 worth of cocaine for sale or supply found in his bedroom together with drug paraphernalia including a weighing scales.

Garda Cian O’Sullivan said at Cork District Court that gardaí were opposed to bail being granted to the accused. One of the grounds for the objection to bail was the nature and strength of the evidence against the young man.

The search of the defendant’s home was conducted on Tuesday, October 18, and he had been stopped for a personal search one week earlier.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called his client to give evidence in his bail application and explained to him: “One of the grounds for the objection to bail is that you did not stick around and that in effect you legged it when you were stopped on October 11. You ran from the scene.”

Cillian Wolfe replied, “I panicked over the drugs.” Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The court cannot grant bail." He remanded the accused for one week to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Case outline

Detailing the background allegations, Garda O’Sullivan said: “On October 11 at 10 p.m. gardaí came across Cillian Wolfe at The Fairways, Little Island in a vehicle with another person. He was searched and a small quantity of cocaine was found in the vehicle.

“While taking a voluntary cautioned memo he gave false details to gardaí and fled the scene before signing the memo. Having carried out enquiries, gardaí executed a warrant to search his residence.

“On October 18, the search was carried out and cocaine and cannabis was found. Gardaí believe it was not consistent with personal use. The cocaine had an approximate value of €1,000.

“Also found was drug paraphernalia consisting of a weighing scales and ripped plastic wrappings with cocaine residue."

As well as counts of having drugs for his own use, the defendant is accused of obstructing a drugs search and having cocaine for sale or supply.