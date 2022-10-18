Fifth arrest linked to killing of Thomas Dooley at Tralee cemetery

A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a funeral in Co Kerry earlier this month.

Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney, died after being stabbed while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee on Wednesday, October 5.

Detectives arrested a man, aged in his late 20s, on Monday evening. A garda spokesperson said he was brought to Tralee for questioning and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released without charge.

The man is the fifth to be arrested following the death of the father of seven.

The victim's brother Patrick Dooley, 35, with an address at Arbutus Grove in Killarney, was arrested and charged with Thomas Dooley's murder on Friday, October 7.

On Saturday, October 8, Mr Dooley's brother-in-law and cousin, also named Thomas Dooley, 41, of the Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road in Cork was also charged in relation to the fatal stabbing.

The two were remanded in custody to appear before a sitting of Tralee District Court last Wednesday. They have been further remanded to appear again in court on Wednesday, October 26.

Two other men have also been arrested in connection with Mr Dooley's death. The first, a 40-year-old, was arrested in Tralee on October 11. The second, a 32-year-old, was arrested in Cork the following day, Tuesday, October 12.

Both were later released without charge. A garda spokesperson said that files on each will be prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).