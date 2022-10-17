Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with objects over nine years 

The man has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman with objects over nine years 

File Picture.

Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 20:33
Sonya McLean

A man has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of sexually assaulting a woman with various different objects over a nine-year period.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to 15 charges of sexually assaulting the woman by penetrating her with various different objects including a knife, a cheese grater, a bottle, and part of a shoe on dates between January 1, 2005, and September 5, 2014, at Dublin address. 

The charges also include an allegation of anal rape.

A jury was sworn in before Mr Justice Paul Burns, and the trial is expected to open tomorrow. It is expected to last seven days.

More in this section

Colm Horkan death Stephen Silver was 'out of touch with reality' after Garda Colm Horkan shooting, says doctor
Behind the bars Jail for man who threatened to cut ex-partner's fingers off with secateurs and raped her in Cork
Corkman accused of false imprisonment of woman in his car sent forward for trial Corkman accused of false imprisonment of woman in his car sent forward for trial
Crimesexual abuseOrganisation: Central Criminal Court
M50 Traffic, on firs day of second pahse of COVID Lockdown restrictions easing

Twelve motorists fined a total of €143k for repeated M50 toll dodging

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 15, 2022

  • 7
  • 19
  • 24
  • 30
  • 36
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s