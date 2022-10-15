Man arrested after over €765k of cannabis discovered in spare tyres

Revenue officers seized over 38kgs of suspected herbal cannabis at Rosslare Europort yesterday.
The illegal drugs, with an estimated street value of over €765,000 were found concealed in spare tyres when a vehicle was stopped and searched.
The Polish registered articulated lorry and accompanying trailer had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
The drugs were discovered with the help of detector dog Jasper and Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.