Man arrested after over €765k of cannabis discovered in spare tyres

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station.
Detector dog Jasper helped in the seizure of illegal drugs, with an estimated value of over €765,000. Pictures: Revenue

Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 15:41
Michelle McGlynn

Revenue officers seized over 38kgs of suspected herbal cannabis at Rosslare Europort yesterday.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated street value of over €765,000 were found concealed in spare tyres when a vehicle was stopped and searched.

The Polish registered articulated lorry and accompanying trailer had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The drugs were discovered with the help of detector dog Jasper and Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Wexford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

