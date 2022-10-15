Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Belfast

The 54-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night.
The incident occurred in Poleglass, west Belfast, on Friday night (PA)
Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 11:20
Rebecca Black, PA

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the murder of a man in west Belfast.

The 54-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report that a man had been stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said on Saturday: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night that a man had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“The man was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101, quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

