Man made 40 abusive calls to Bantry Garda Station in one night

A man who rang the same Garda station up to 40 times in one night in a string of abusive and threatening calls has been ordered to do community service.

Denis Calnan, 37, of Clashduff, Drimoleague, Co Cork, admitted the offence, with Bantry District Court being told it occurred when he was off his medication and while struggling with alcohol.

Sergeant Trish O'Sullivan told Judge James McNulty the calls to Bantry Garda Station began at 11.30pm on July 4 last year and persisted, continuously, through the night.

She said the calls were from a mobile number, later identified as that of Mr Calnan, that one call would follow another, and that they were abusive and offensive in nature.

Gardaí called to Mr Calnan's home some days later and he admitted the offence and was fully co-operative, the court was told.

Mr Calnan's solicitor, Tony Greenway, told the judge his client had a problem with alcohol and had recently been accepted into a Coolmine outreach programme.

Psychiatric services

Mr Greenway said Mr Calnan had previously been under the care of West Cork psychiatric services but was not seen for 18 months over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was now re-engaged with the services, the court was told, and was being seen on a regular basis.

Mr Greenway said Mr Calnan had found it hard during the pandemic and that where he had been living, a property belonging to his grandfather, had at one point become infested with rodents.

He said Mr Calnan had said Bantry gardaí had been good to him, including at times when he was attending at Bantry Hospital.

Mr Greenway said Mr Calnan regretted what had happened and had been off his medication and struggling with alcohol at the time.

A doctor's letter handed into court advised that community service may prove therapeutic for Mr Calnan and following a Probation Service assessment, Judge McNulty sentenced Mr Calnan to 200 hours community service in lieu of 90 days in prison.