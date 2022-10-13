Lucy Letby’s lawyer calls her a ‘dedicated’ nurse and says case is not a ‘done deal’

A woman accused of murdering babies on a neo-natal unit was a “dedicated” nurse and her guilt is not a “done deal,” a jury heard.

Ben Myers KC, defending Lucy Letby, who denies seven counts of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, unusually gave an opening speech for the defence saying the defendant is “adamant” she did nothing to harm children.

“Anyone who approaches this as some kind of a done deal has got this very badly wrong,” Mr Myers said.

“She loved her job. She cared deeply about the babies and also cared for their families.” Letby, 32, is alleged to have employed various methods to poison and kill 17 children at the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Mr Myers said: “It is difficult to think about allegations that strike harder to our desire to protect than these allegations.

“There is a real danger that people will simply accept the prosecution theory of guilt and that’s all we have so far, ladies and gentlemen, a theory of guilt based firmly on coincidence – if anything can be based firmly on coincidence.” The prosecutor, pointing to Letby sitting in the dock, told jurors: “It is important to be careful that blame is not heaped on that woman when there may be others who have made mistakes or a system which has failed.” In some cases, the defence say, no-one could say why a particular child deteriorated or died.

He cited the post-it note, mentioned at the end of the prosecution opening on which Letby had written, “I AM EVIL I DID THIS”.

Mr Myers said: “This is the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what’s being said about her, in the moment, to herself.” Mr Myers said at the time it was written she was dealing with employment issues, including a grievance procedure with the NHS trust.

Jurors were told a second key issue for the jury to consider was that of coincidence.

He said: “We say, ladies and gentlemen, that this prosecution case is driven by the assumption that someone was doing deliberate harm, combined with the coincidence, on certain occasions, of Miss Letby’s presence.” But he said there was no evidence of her doing harm to any children.

He added: “The fact that Lucy Letby has been present at the time of the deterioration of a child has itself become the explanation of that deterioration, even though there’s no evidence to show she has caused that to happen.” But he said the “foundation” of the case is medical evidence.

Mr Myers said causes of a baby’s deterioration or death are not always clear and there may be a number of reasons.

He added that in this case the babies were “clinically fragile” and in conditions that could change “very swiftly and deteriorate very rapidly”.

Mr Myers added: “This whole case is complicated.

“Sat in that dock is a young woman who says this is not her fault, so we need to look at the evidence.” Letby, of Hereford, denies all the charges.

None of the children involved or their parents can be identified by court order.

The trial was adjourned until Friday morning.