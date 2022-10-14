Cork man was supplying friends with 'bumps of cocaine'

Cork man was supplying friends with 'bumps of cocaine'

Shane O’Sullivan of Heathervalley, Glencreagh, Bantry, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of having cocaine for sale or supply.

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A young man from Bantry was caught with drugs in Cork city last Christmas and he admitted to gardaí that he was supplying his friends with ‘bumps of cocaine’ in the pub.

Inspector James O’Donovan gave this outline of the case at Cork District Court and Judge Marian O’Leary asked for clarification — “Bumps?” Inspector said this was the term used for deals of cocaine.

Judge O’Leary said: “I am learning something new every day.”

 Inspector O’Donovan said: “Yes, judge, bumps.” 

The matter arose during a case where Shane O’Sullivan of Heathervalley, Glencreagh, Bantry, County Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of having cocaine on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, for sale or supply on December 19, 2021.

Inspector O’Donovan said the defendant appeared to be agitated and his pupils were dilated. A search was carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act and he had two bags of white powder. On analysis, it was established that it consisted of six grammes of cocaine with a street value of €420.

Defence barrister, Orla Meere, said: “My instructions are that he was supplying cocaine to friends. He is currently employed.”

 The barrister produced three letters in support of the accused — from his employer, a sports organisation which he attends, and the Irish Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy where he received treatment.

“In terms of his drug use he faced it head-on. He is no longer using drugs,” Ms Meere said.

Judge O’Leary required urinalysis results and a probation report in advance of sentencing and the case was adjourned until December 14.

More in this section

Leah Croucher missing Family of British teen who vanished say they won't 'stop seeking answers’ following discovery of human remains
A Branch of the Ulster Bank, Roscommon, West of Ireland Ulster Bank appeals decision on compensation for three customers in tracker controversy
Student hit by Luas tram after he died from fall in late-night cycle home on track Student hit by Luas tram after he died from fall in late-night cycle home on track
#Courts#Drugs CrisiscocainePlace: BantryPlace: Cork
<p>Kathy and Brian Egan of Kilkenny claim the State has breached the family’s constitutional rights by not providing a route for Ms Egan to be legally recognised as the mother of their child. Picture: Collins Courts</p>

Issues surrounding international surrogacy 'enormously complex'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.237 s