Meat factory worker who injured his arm in blades of machine settles action

Settlement reflected a finding of 25% contributory negligence against complainant, who had sued employer Liffey Meats after his arm was pulled into machine while attempting to dislodge a piece of meat, High Court heard
Meat factory worker who injured his arm in blades of machine settles action

Johnwin Turner leaving the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday after his action against Liffey Meats was settled. Picture: Collins Courts

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 12:29
Ann O’Loughlin

A meat factory worker who claimed he suffered a devastating injury to his arm when it got caught in the blades of a meat machine as he cleaned it has settled his High Court action.

Johnwin Turner told the High Court his left arm was pulled into the machine at the Liffey Meats plant in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, and he had to wait two hours to be freed as the machine had to be dismantled.

In the High Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told the case had settled and the settlement reflected a finding of 25% contributory negligence against Mr Turner.

The judge noted the settlement and the contributory negligence finding and congratulated the parties on reaching a settlement in what he said was a difficult case.

Mr Turner who was 21 years of age at the time of the accident on May 7, 2015, told the court he was attempting to dislodge a piece of raw meat in the machine which had previously been used to mince meat for burgers.

He said he was instructed to “preclean” the machine and he could see the raw piece of meat under the rotation blades. He said he turned off the machine and tried to dislodge it using a water hose and a pole. He said he reached into the machine with his left arm and he thought the machine was off at the time.

He said his arm was pulled into the machine and he was in severe pain and a lot of people came to help him.

Reckless

Cross examined by Counsel for Liffey Meats, Kieran Fleck SC, he agreed his failure to look in the machine was reckless on his part, but he said nobody told him not to put his hand in the machine and he was trying to do his job.

Johnwin Turner, 29, Station Manor, Tullow, Co Carlow, had sued his former employer Liffey Meats as a result of the accident.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any precautions for the health and safety of Mr Turner while he was lawfully engaged in his work duties and an alleged failure to provide any adequate safety equipment, training or supervision.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to warn him of the danger to which he was allegedly exposed and an alleged failure to adequately or at all train him in the cleaning of the meat machine.

Mr Justice Simons was told liability had been conceded in the case, which was before the court for assessment of damages only. 

However, Liffey Meats contended there was alleged contributory negligence on the part of Mr Turner.

Mr Turner was not in court for the announcement of the settlement.

At the opening the case, the court heard the young man suffered a significant open fracture to the left radius and ulna as well as a degloving injury to the left forearm. Mr Turner has been left with an extremely weakened left arm, the court was told.

More in this section

New booklet to give voice to victims of crime Man, 39, charged with Damien Heagney murder
Johnwin Turner Meat factory worker had to wait two hours before his arm was freed from machine, court told
Corkman 'pushed manager into pallet of kindling' because he couldn't buy mirror, court told Corkman 'pushed manager into pallet of kindling' because he couldn't buy mirror, court told
#CourtsOrganisation: Liffey Meats
<p>Enoch Burke has spent over a month in Mountjoy Prison over his failure to stay away and not try to teach at the school where he works. File picture: Collins Courts</p>

Enoch Burke sues Sunday Independent over allegedly defamatory article

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

  • 1
  • 11
  • 14
  • 19
  • 27
  • 39
  • 44

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s