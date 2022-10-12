Fourth man arrested in connection with Kerry graveyard killing

A fourth arrest has taken place in connection with the killing of Thomas Dooley in a cemetery in Tralee during a funeral last week.
Gardaí investigating the fatal assault confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested on Wednesday. The man is currently being detained at Tralee Garda Station.
This is the fourth arrest made as part of this investigation.
Last Friday, Patrick Dooley, 35, of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, a brother of the deceased was charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley, 43, while the deceased man's cousin Thomas Dooley, 41, was charged with his murder on Saturday.
A third man was arrested earlier this week and he was released without charge on Wednesday.
The fatal assault occurred during a funeral in Rath cemetery in Tralee. Mr Dooley's wife, Siobhan, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry, which is located just across the road.
The couple had been attending the funeral of mother-of-five, Bridget O'Brien, who died suddenly last Sunday, October 2.
There was a large crowd of mourners in the cemetery when the attack happened shortly after 11am.
Investigations are ongoing.