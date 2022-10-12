Insanity the 'essential issue' in trial of Kerry man accused of murdering his mother

A 29-year-old man is expected to go on trial later this week accused of murdering his mother at their family home in Kerry nine years ago, in a case where insanity will be the "essential issue".

Patrick Dunne from Ballingeragh, Lixnaw, Co Kerry, is charged with the murder of his mother, Susan Dunne, between November 26 and 27 2013, both dates inclusive, at the same address.

Dressed in a navy suit and white shirt, Mr Dunne was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

When the registrar read the single count on the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: "Not guilty".

A jury of five men and seven women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin later this week and is expected to last three days.

Addressing the jury panel, Mr Justice Paul Burns said all the witnesses and gardaí in the case come from Lixnaw in Kerry.

He added: "The essential issue with which you are required to direct your minds to is one of insanity in this case."

The judge said once the case starts, it will take three days and asked them to make themselves available until next Friday.

"You may or may not be needed at 11am tomorrow, it may be Friday or another day. The trial judge will have further words for you," Mr Justice Burns said.

He also asked the 12 jurors not to look up anything about the case or the people that are in the case.