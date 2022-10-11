Corkman threw cash and cannabis into a bush before fleeing gardaí, court told 

Mathew Limerick has been given a four-month sentence suspended on condition that he would not commit any offences in the next two years

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 17:53
Liam Heylin

Gardaí were about to carry out a search of a house in Glasheen when the man living there returned home and threw a bag containing cash and cannabis into a bush before fleeing.

That was on June 1, 2021 at Croaghtamore Square, Glasheen Road, Cork. Now at Cork District Court the accused man, Mathew Limrick has been given a four-month sentence suspended on condition that he would not commit any offences in the next two years.

Inspector Seán Leahy outlined the background to the search.

“At 8.20pm on June 1, 2021 gardaí went to conduct a search under warrant at 8 Croaghtamore Square. Mathew Limrick returned to the address. On seeing gardaí outside he threw a bag into a bush and fled from gardaí.

“The bag was retrieved and in it was €1,250 in cash and €200 worth of cannabis. That was in the bag that was discarded.

“A further €2,000 worth of cannabis was found in a bedroom on searching the house.”

Cannabis oil

 A quantity of cannabis oil product, known as Tetrahydocannabinol, valued €240 was also found.

The accused pleaded guilty to charges including having the cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused had no previous convictions.

“He is now 23. He started hanging around with people he shouldn’t have and he got into difficulty. This was a wake-up call for him. He has gone into treatment. He is clean of everything now.

“He was born in Trinidad and Tobago. His family moved to Chile and came to Cork in 2016,” Mr Burke said.

Mr Burke said the defendant was now working. “He realises how serious this is,” the solicitor said. Judge Marian O’Leary said, “Very serious.”

