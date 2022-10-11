Woman seen to 'genuflect' before collapsing in shopping centre loses €38k damages claim

Woman claimed she had fallen on a slippery floor surface in the shopping centre in February 2012
Woman seen to 'genuflect' before collapsing in shopping centre loses €38k damages claim

CCTV footage showed complainant appeared to gradually collapse as her already painful left knee bent and went from under her as she slowly went down, injuring her healthy right knee, court heard. Picture: iStock

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022 - 14:45
Ray Managh

A 44-year-old woman, who was seen on CCTV to “genuflect” before collapsing, has lost a personal injuries claim for €38,000 damages against the Omni Park Shopping Centre and Penneys.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan, after watching a video of the incident, said Beata Mosakowska appeared to gradually collapse as her already painful left knee bent and went from under her as she slowly went down, injuring her healthy right knee.

Forensic engineer Kevin Rudden, head of Garland Consulting, who inspected the area and carried out a detailed examination of CCTV coverage of the incident, told the court he noticed Ms Mosakowska, now aged 54, going down on the left knee in an apparent genuflection movement.

“It seemed a gradual descending of the left knee and does not look like a movement associated with a traditional slip and fall,” he told defence barrister Andrew J King during the Circuit Civil Court hearing.

He said during an inspection he had watched 138 people pass without incident over the very spot where Ms Mosakowska’s “slip” had allegedly taken place. He had been told the floor had been dry at the time but agreed if it was wet it would become slippery.

Ms Mosakowska, of Seagrove Rise, Meakstown, Finglas, Dublin 15, said she had fallen on a slippery floor surface in the shopping centre in February 2012. Previous to the incident she had been injured in a car crash, a case that she had settled for €35,000, and had a problem with her left knee since 2007.

She disagreed with Mr King’s suggestion that from the video it appeared her left leg had simply given way under her rather than her having been caused to fall because of a slippery floor.

Judge O’Sullivan, dismissing the 10-year-old case and awarding legal costs against her, said he accepted Ms Mosakowska was honest and had decided that something had caused her to slip.

“Having reviewed the CCTV, it is much more probable that her left knee had collapsed under her to some extent. Everything points to that and she does go into an unusual genuflection position and actually does fall to the floor,” the judge said.

He said her evidence the floor was wet was an inference she had drawn but he did not think that was what had happened. There had been considerable movement of people over the site of the incident prior to her fall and if there had been liquid on the ground he felt someone else would have had a problem with it.

“Regrettably, I have to say she is a lady with an unfortunate medical history and there is not sufficient evidence for me to decide she slipped due to any negligence of the defendants.

More in this section

Tributes continue after son and mother found dead in Dublin  Tributes continue after son and mother found dead in Dublin 
€1.36m of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized in Tallaght  €1.36m of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized in Tallaght 
Colm Horkan death Witness tells Garda Colm Horkan murder trial they heard sounds 'like shootings'
#CourtsPlace: Dublin
Woman seen to 'genuflect' before collapsing in shopping centre loses €38k damages claim

Principal avoids jail for stealing €44k from school for 'day-to-day expenses' of hotels and holidays

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 8, 2022

  • 2
  • 21
  • 26
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s