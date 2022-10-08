Second man charged with murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee graveyard 

A 41-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Kenmare District Court today charged with the murder of his cousin Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee, Co Kerry, last Wednesday.

The accused, who is also named Thomas Dooley, is aged 41 and has an address of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Rd in Cork. He is charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley at Rathass Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5.

Detective Sergeant Ernie Henderson gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution, which happened at Tralee Garda Station at 8.19pm on Friday night.

The accused, Thomas Dooley, indicated that he replied “no comment” to the charge.

Solicitor Clodagh McCarthy said she had no questions about the charge.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said her application was to remand the accused in custody until Wednesday, October 12, when the accused is due to appear at Tralee District Court via video link.

Clodagh McCarthy, solicitor, requested that her client receive any medical treatment necessary.

She also made an application for a legal aid certificate in the name of solicitor Frank Buttimer. There was no objection by gardaí.

Judge David Waters granted legal aid. He remanded Thomas Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court via video link, and ordered any medical treatment necessary to be given to him.

Thomas Dooley is the second man to be charged with the murder of grandfather and father-of-seven Thomas Dooley in the cemetery. Yesterday, Patrick Dooley (aged 35) of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, a brother of the deceased man, was charged with his murder.

A strong garda presence, including members of the armed response unit, were outside the court.