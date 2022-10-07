Cork teen has €200k settlement approved over 'not property treated cyst'

A €200,000 settlement has been approved by the High Court for a teenage boy who claimed a Cork hospital was allegedly negligent by failing to properly diagnose or treat a cyst in his head that caused him severe and ongoing pain when he was a young child.

The settlement, which was made without any admission of liability, was made in favour of Isaac Keniry, of Walshtownmore, Dungourney, Co Cork, who is profoundly disabled and requires 24-hour care due to a rare genetic condition he was born with.

He claimed that between 2008 and 2012, when he was under Mercy University Hospital's care, the hospital allegedly failed to take steps, including referring him to a neurosurgeon, that would have recommended that a cyst at the back of his skull which left him in severe pain due to the excess pressure exerted on parts of his brain be treated.

The cyst was eventually treated in 2012, in a procedure called a cyst fenestration, after he underwent surgery in the United States.

Suing through his father Ned, Isaac claimed the hospital had been allegedly negligent and in breach of its duty of care in its treatment of him over a four-year period.

It was claimed that the hospital should have treated the cyst, that it delayed in diagnosing the source of his pain, said that his symptoms were due to his genetic condition, and failed to recommend that the boy be assessed by a neurosurgeon for a further opinion.

The claims were fully denied by the hospital, and the matter was settled without an admission of liability.

The settlement was approved by Mr Justice Paul Coffey on Friday.

The judge, who paid tribute to Isaac and the remarkable care provided to him by his family, said that aspects of the claim were "fraught with difficulties" and that their case may not have been successful had it gone to trial.