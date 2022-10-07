Accused in drunken brawl told gardaí: 'Wait til ye see me on the street'

Judge Olann Kelleher ordered community service instead of jail time: 'The difficulty in this case is that he is out acting the hard man'
Accused in drunken brawl told gardaí: 'Wait til ye see me on the street'

The accused's solicitor said he was so intoxicated he could not remember his bad behaviour.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A man fighting another man in Cork city later threatened gardaí saying “Wait til ye see me on the street” and he also threatened the man he was fighting, calling him a rat and that the word would get out in Cork Prison.

Alan Raymond, 22, of 48 Aisling Lawn, Ballincollig, Co Cork, made these threatening comments during an incident earlier this year.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said it was accepted by the defence that, “the verbals are terribly bad". Mr Buttimer said he had to show his client a copy of the prosecution evidence to remind him of his own behaviour.

“Such was the extent of his intoxication on the night. Alcoholism is in the background and it is being treated. He is due to be admitted to Arbour House for a residential programme. He is seeking to be admitted for the past eight weeks,” the solicitor said.

Raymond was ordered to do 200 hours community service instead of three months in prison at Cork District Court on Friday.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “On Friday, February 18, gardaí responded to a report of a fight that was ongoing at the junction of Friar Street and Tower Street.

“At around 11pm, Sergeant Nigel Desmond (and colleagues) met Alan Raymond with a red jacket with a large tear in it.

“He was highly agitated and was shouting abuse towards another member of the public who was up the road from him.

“Sgt Desmond noted that Mr Raymond was shouting, ‘Fuck off you prick’ at the other man who was walking away.

“He remained highly volatile and aggressive as he was interacting with gardaí. He had his fists clenched, he was grinding his teeth, his eyes were glazed and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor from him.

“Mr Raymond made numerous references to Sgt Desmond and Garda Twomey and said: ‘Wait til ye see me on the street’ “He had to be forcibly restrained, placed on the ground and placed in handcuffs. He was kicking out as he was being restrained.

“As Garda transport was awaited, a man approached and Mr Raymond was highly abusive to this man (addressing him by name, saying) “You rat, wait til they hear about you up in the prison.’ He remained highly abusive at the Garda station, Sgt John Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “The difficulty in this case is that he is out acting the hard man on the street.”

The judge added that he was concerned about the extent of his previous similar convictions — eight for being threatening and abusive and nine for being drunk and a danger.

More in this section

Colm Horkan death 'With all that's going on with police in this world, I shot him,' said man accused of Garda Horkan murder
Bennett family 'Life is still not long enough,' says Sharon Bennett's father as partner jailed for her murder
Two charged, including father, in connection with murder of four-year-old Limerick boy Two charged, including father, in connection with murder of four-year-old Limerick boy
CorkCourtsCrimePlace: Cork
Accused in drunken brawl told gardaí: 'Wait til ye see me on the street'

Two firms fined €225k for breaches that led to two stonemasons drowning in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

  • 3
  • 8
  • 20
  • 24
  • 28
  • 29
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s