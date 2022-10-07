Man and woman charged over death of Limerick boy, 4, in March 2021

A garda spokesperson said investigations ongoing
Roxboro Garda Station. File Picture

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 09:06
Steven Heaney

A man and a women have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick in March of last year. 

Mason TJ O’Connell Conway was discovered with serious head injuries in a house in Rathbane, Limerick, on March 13, 2021. 

He died from his injuries three days later at Children’s Health Ireland hospital on Temple Street, Dublin.

This morning, gardaí at Roxboro Road in Limerick confirmed that they have arrested and charged two persons in relation to the incident. 

The man, aged in his 30s, and the woman, aged in her 20s were both arrested on Thursday, October 6.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick District Court at 10.30am this morning.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

