Man, 30s, due in court in connection with Kerry cemetery killing

Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney, was fatally wounded while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee at shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning.
Thomas Dooley, 43, from Killarney, was fatally wounded while attending a funeral in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee at shortly after 11am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Facebook.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 08:41
Steven Heaney

A man will appear in court in Kerry on Friday charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a graveyard in Tralee.

His wife, Siobhán Dooley, also 40s, was injured during the incident. 

On Thursday, gardaí arrested two men in relation to the attack. 

One man, who is aged in 30s, has now been charged. 

He will appear before a sitting of Kenmare District Court this morning.

