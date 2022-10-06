Judge says offence of waving pickaxe handle outside Cork Garda station is 'bad timing'

Kieran McCarthy claimed during a bail application at the time that it was all part of a dispute between his family and the Stokes family
The incident happened between the courthouse and the garda station (pictured) on Anglesea Street in Cork city. File picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 17:09
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man who waved a pickaxe handle outside Anglesea Street garda station during a feud between families was jailed at Cork District Court as the judge said it was “bad timing” for an offence of its kind.

Kieran McCarthy of bay 1, the halting site, Spring Lane, Blackpool, Cork, was sentenced by Judge Marian O’Leary at Cork District Court. Solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher agreed with Judge O’Leary that the timing was bad for a case such as this to come before the court.

The judge said she could not allow that kind of behaviour and that a custodial sentence had to be imposed. She jailed McCarthy for three months. Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €300.

Sergeant Kevin O’Donnell originally arrested the accused arising out of the incident on Anglesea Street – between the courthouse and the garda station – on the morning of December 7, 2020. He pleaded guilty to a charge of production of a pickaxe handle in the course of a dispute.

McCarthy claimed during a bail application at the time that it was all part of a dispute between his family and the Stokes family. He said there were about 20 people from the Stokes family outside the court when he was released and that he was in fear of them.

“I went out into my wife’s car. They were threatening me when I got into the car. I just walked straight across the road into the car. 

They were roaring and shouting and threatening me. They were going to kill me and all this craic. I got into the car to leave.

“My partner was driving. The lights were on red. I could see Stokeses on both paths. I stepped out of the car, which I should not have done. I was waving the stick. I thought they were going to approach my car. I thought I would put them in fear, just to scare them off.

“I put my hands up. But I only done it to protect myself and my wife,” Kieran McCarthy said.

