Drugs worth in excess of €12,000 were seized 
Gardaí arrest 14 people in Offaly in crackdown on criminal activity

The arrests were made as part of Operation Thor. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 13:54
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested 14 people in county Offaly as part of what they have described as a day of action.

The investigation into local criminal activity was carried out as part of Operation Thor.

Gardaí from Tullamore, Clara, and Edenderry carried out searches, patrols and checkpoints resulting in the arrest of 14 people.

Six residential properties were searched under warrant in Clara and Edenderry targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Drugs worth in excess of €12,000 were seized and three people were arrested.

Five people sought in relation to a violent disorder incident in Tullamore in July were arrested and charged before the courts.

Two further arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into theft and drug-related matters.

Four bench warrants were also executed before Tullamore District Court.

Throughout Wednesday, crime and burglary patrols — both covert and high-visibility — were carried out at a series of checkpoints. As a result, a number of road traffic and crime-related detections were made.

An Garda Síochána said this was the first in a number of planned activities in Offaly in support of their winter phase of Operation Thor.

