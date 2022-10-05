Motorist caught speeding at 170km/h called arresting garda 'low-life tramp', Cork court told

A motorist who sped away from armed gardaí at speeds of up to 170 kilometres per hour crashed into a ditch and later abused the arresting guard as a “dirty, low-life tramp.”

Inspector Gillian Sinnott outlined the background to the incident at Cork District Court where it was indicated by barrister, Jessica Kelleher, that the accused man, Kieran McCarthy, was pleading guilty to the charges against him.

However, the inspector had to repeat her evidence as the accused had been outside the door when she went through it first. Judge Marian O’Leary asked the inspector to repeat the evidence, adding: “It is not very edifying”.

The car driven by 37-year-old Kieran McCarthy with an address given as “outside Bay 1”, halting site, Spring Lane, Blackpool, Cork, failed to stop for gardaí at 3.40am on October 5, 2020.

“It was being driven erratically and there were poor road conditions at the time. It was coming from the Killarney direction. He was driving at a speed in excess of 170km/h,” the inspector said.

The armed support unit informed garda colleagues of the car being driven at high speed in the Ballincollig area.

Eventually, the driver lost control and hit a ditch. A member of An Garda Síochána approached Kieran McCarthy and he said: “Don’t f***ing touch me or I’ll box you.”

Asked if he required medical attention he replied: “Go f*** yourself.”

He continued to be aggressive after he was taken to the garda station and he called one officer a “dirty, low-life tramp”. He also used the term, “dick-head”.

Ms Kelleher BL said the accused had been suffering serious mental health issues for the past six years and had engaged with the Traveller Visibility Group.

For offences including dangerous driving and having no insurance, Judge Marian O’Leary imposed fines totalling €1,000, jailed him for five months and banned him from driving for four years.

The offences occurred in the region of the Ballincollig bypass, Srelane, Ovens, and the Kilumney link roundabout at Carrigrohane, County Cork.