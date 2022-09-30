Cigarettes worth €240,000 seized at Dublin Airport 

Detective dog Blue helped to uncover illegal cannabis that arrived from Canada.

Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 18:14
Eimer McAuley

Revenue officers, with the help of detective dog Milo, uncovered 320,000 contraband cigarettes at Dublin Airport on Friday. 

The cigarettes, which were concealed within tins of paint arriving on pallets from Germany, had a retail value of €240,000. 

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €188,000. 

On Thursday, in another routine operation with the help of detective dog called Blue, Revenue officers seized approximately 11.34 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €227,000 at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered in an air cargo consignment described as 'hops' that arrived from Canada. 

Investigations are ongoing in both cases. 

