Operation Thor: Three men charged and due in court after Gardaí recover chainsaw, quad and strimmer

Three men have been charged after Gardaí recovered a large amount of property including a chainsaw, a quad, and a strimmer following a search operation in Co. Laois yesterday.

The three men, all aged in their 30s, are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning at 10.30am.

As part of the ongoing Operation Thor, a van was spotted on the M7 at Ballydavis in Portlaoise and was signalled to stop by Gardaí. In the early hours of yesterday morning, the vehicle stopped and subsequently searched.

The three men were arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise and Kildare Garda Stations where they are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.

Today, Gardaí are launching the winter phase of Operation Thor - an operation aimed at preventing burglars from targeting people as the days get darker. Research indicates there can be a surge of up to 20% in this form of crime during the winter months.

A burglary is most likely to take place during the hours of 5pm to 9pm on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The Winter Phase of Operation Thor will begin tomorrow, and run until the end of March 2023.

Operation Thor was first introduced in 2015. It actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and the latest burglary trends.

Since Operation Thor was introduced, burglary and related offences have steadily declined. So far this year, there have been 6,100 residential burglaries reported. During the same period in 2019 there were 10,297.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary said: "Residential burglary has a traumatic and often lasting effect on victims. We are especially aware of the need to protect the most vulnerable and older persons who may be fearful of their home being burgled.

"I want to reassure people that gardaí nationwide are as determined as ever to target all of the activities of the criminals involved to ensure that we detect crime in advance.”

Earlier this month, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also launched An Garda Síochána Property App - a newly developed mobile app that allows the public to index and record their personal property. If a user has their property stolen, the app can report the theft to An Garda Síochána.

This is a similar process to that of the Declaration of Theft of Property process on the Garda website. The app can be downloaded on any Smart device form the App Store.