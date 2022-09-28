Lawyer may seek to have Cork hammer attack case struck out

The lawyer for a 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries will apply to have the case struck out if progress is not made soon.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented Ian Horgan at Cork District Court. The accused is in custody and appeared by video link from prison having been refused bail as a result of a prosecution objection.

Mr Buttimer said that the case dated back to March and he submitted that the accused was entitled to know the position of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded Ian Horgan in continuing custody until October 12.

Mr Buttimer said: “If there isn’t satisfactory progress, my application will be strike it out on the next occasion.”

Judge Roberts said there should be some progress made by the prosecution by the next date.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought charges against the defendant of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary, as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Ian Horgan, of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, Co Cork, is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26 and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.