Teen boy spared jail over 'oinking' taunts to garda

A 14-year-old boy, who made “pig” and “oinking” taunts to a garda to impress friends during antisocial behaviour in Dublin’s Temple Bar, has been spared a criminal conviction.

The first-time offender pleaded guilty to a public order offence at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday.

Garda Fionn Mulligan told Judge Paul Kelly that the incident last November happened when a group began hanging around outside a restaurant.

There had been an ongoing issue of antisocial behaviour and the boy called him “pig” and made oinking noises when cautioned to move on.

A large number of tourists were present. No one else from the boy's group of 10 teens was arrested.

The garda agreed the boy was apologetic and shook hands with him before the hearing.

Defence solicitor Niall Walsh told the court the teen engaged in bravado. He said the boy was "trying to put on a brave front" because his friends were there.

The boy's father was in court and wanted to divert his son from reoffending, Judge Kelly heard.

The court heard the boy had been diagnosed with mild learning difficulties. However, he was getting on well in education and community youth projects.

Judge Kelly applied the Probation of Offenders Act.