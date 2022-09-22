Fugitive, 34, wanted for human trafficking and drug offences handed over to Lithuanian police in Dublin

A 34-year-old man wanted for several serious offences including human trafficking has been surrendered to Lithuanian authorities today.
An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit supported by colleagues from the Public Order Unit and Immigration Unit surrendered the fugitive to Lithuanian police colleagues at Dublin Port.
"The 34-year-old male is wanted in Lithuania for serious offences of criminal organisation, human trafficking and drug distribution and has strong links to organised crime," said a garda spokesperson.
The fugitive travelled by ferry and overland to his native Lithuania, arriving on Sunday, September 18.
Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation stated: "The successful surrender of this male to the Lithuanian authorities re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and our European counterparts in ensuring fugitives are returned to the requesting state to serve justice."