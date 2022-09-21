Woman, 40s, arrested in relation to Westmeath car fire deaths

Tributes at the scene where two children died in a fire on September 9. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 16:05
Steven Heaney

A woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two young children in a car fire in Westmeath earlier this month.

Thelma Dennany, 5, and her brother Mikey, 2, died in a car fire at Lacken in Multyfarnham on September 9.

This afternoon, investigating gardaí arrested a woman in her 40s as part of their investigation into the fatal blaze.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at garda station in the Midlands.

The arrested woman can be questioned for a period of up to 24 hours before she is either released or charged.

Westmeath fireGardai
