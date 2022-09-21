Teen girl with screwdriver spared jail over threat to youth

Troubled girl pleaded guilty to theft and possessing a weapon
Teen girl with screwdriver spared jail over threat to youth

The girl had been in the care of Tusla for years and had struggled with her mental health but was 'in a much better place now', the court was told.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 16:30
Tom Tuite

A troubled girl who was drunk and carrying a screwdriver when she held a teenage boy up at knifepoint in Dublin St Stephen's Green has been spared a sentence and a criminal conviction.

The girl, 16, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children's Court to theft and possessing a weapon.

Garda Aisling Kilcoyne told Judge Paul Kelly that the boy reported the theft on the evening of July 4 last year. 

He told gardaí he had been "threatened by a girl with a screwdriver", and she took his speaker.

The officer came across her and told her she was looking for a speaker. The girl, then 15, handed it over and took out the pencil-sized screwdriver from her pocket.

The court heard gardaí made several attempts to contact the girl's mother and then dropped her home.

"She was not a state to be interviewed," said Garda Kilcoyne, adding that social workers were also contacted.

The girl later went to Pearse Street Garda Station, where she made admissions, apologised and claimed: "I don't remember the night. I was really drunk."

She had no prior criminal convictions.

Trouble at home

According to the girl's account, there was "trouble at her house", which was "smashed up". However, defence solicitor Brian Keenan said she found the screwdriver and felt safer with it.

He added she has been in the care of Tusla for years and struggled with mental health but was "in a much better place now".

The court heard that the girl  is in school and has attended anger-management. Her social worker and a relative attended the hearing. The solicitor furnished the court with a welfare report.

Judge Kelly also had another report from the Probation Service outlining its engagement with the teen for the past three months.

Judge Kelly noted she had not come to negative attention recently, had done the Junior Cert exams and found full-time work, which she said she enjoyed.

The judge noted she was worried that her work was in jeopardy due to the court case.

The defence submitted that the pre-sentence reports were positive.

Judge Kelly agreed her probation officer spoke "very highly" of her and noted her record of engagement with various services.

Sparing her a criminal record, he applied the Probation of Offenders Act and warned her: "Stay out of trouble." The girl replied, "thank you", as he left court.

More in this section

Gardaí have short list of suspects for 'joyriders' that rammed Garda car Gardaí have short list of suspects for 'joyriders' that rammed Garda car
Cork firefighter threatened to kill ex-colleague after inflicting €3,000 of damage on his home Cork firefighter threatened to kill ex-colleague after inflicting €3,000 of damage on his home
Judge brands Corkman 'Road Runner' for allegedly fleeing gardaí Judge brands Corkman 'Road Runner' for allegedly fleeing gardaí
#CourtsCrime
<p>Tributes at the scene where two children died in a fire on September 9. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Woman, 40s, arrested in relation to Westmeath car fire deaths

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s