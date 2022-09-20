Parents asked to leave hospital by back door with dead baby, inquest hears

A mother has told an inquest into the death of her baby son at The National Maternity Hospital, Dublin, that she and her partner were later asked to use the hospital back entrance when leaving with their dead baby.

Baby Kevin McNeill was seven days old when he died in his mother’s arms after it was decided life care would be withdrawn on February 17, 2019, Dublin District Coroners Court heard.

Kevin, the inquest was told, died as a result of onset of Group B sepsis which occurred at the time of his birth. An MRI when he was four days old showed he had a brain injury which was described at the inquest as at the most severe end of the spectrum.

Coroner Dr Clare Keane recorded a verdict of death by natural causes in the case and said she was satisfied based on the pathologist’s evidence.

She said she absolutely acknowledged the tragic death of Baby Kevin, “this anticipated and first baby” and was particularly touched at how his parents left The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street.

She said she intends to write to the master of the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, recommending that parents leaving with deceased babies be given the opportunity to choose the way in which they leave the hospital so as “to afford them dignity in the tragic circumstances they find themselves in".

Kevin’s mother, Shauna McNeill, 29, from Donaghmede, Dublin, told the inquest it was devastating for her and her partner Kevin Lee “to watch our child die in our arms”.

She said when five days later they collected Baby Kevin after his autopsy, they were asked by hospital staff to leave via the staff entrance at the back of the National Maternity Hospital.

“We felt that they wanted to keep his life a secret and baby Kevin was not afforded the same dignity as other healthy babies leaving the hospital through the front door,” she said.

She added: “We brought baby Kevin home for one sleep in our house on February 22, 2019, and we buried our baby the next day.”

Ms McNeill told the coroner they felt their dignity was taken from them.

“We were not happy,” she said and added that a person at the hospital had said it would be easier to get their car to the back of the hospital.

At the outset of the hearing, David Boughton BL for the hospital, expressed condolences on the death of Baby Kevin. The court heard civil proceedings were in being and a breach of duty has been admitted in the case.

The coroner, when she gave her verdict of death by natural cases, said "it does not preclude proceedings in another forum”.

Hospital pathologist Dr Paul Downey, who carried out a post mortem on Baby Kevin, said he died from early onset Group B sepsis which occurred at the time of his birth.

He believed the infection began prior to the rupture of the membranes. The placenta, he said, was inflamed which would take about 36 hours and at least twelve hours.

Baby Kevin, Dr Downey said was stressed in utero for three hours prior to delivery.

Consultant Dr Claudine Vavasseur, who is hospital director of neonatal intensive care, said an MRI on February 14 showed a brain injury which she said was at the most severe end of the spectrum. She said Baby Kevin was unable to suck or swallow.

She was asked by the coroner about the fact that Kevin’ parents had been asked to leave by the back entrance to the hospital when they collected him after the autopsy.

Dr Vavasseur said she was very sorry about this, and they should have the right to walk out the front door like any other parents.

She said the front door option is now offered and she hoped and thought there had been a change in policy.

Normal pregnancy

Ms McNeill told the inquest she had a normal pregnancy. She said a doctor applied a forceps and asked her to push but the baby still would not come out. She said she was in a lot of pain and remembered the doctor and midwives were panicking.

At 12:38pm a decision was made to transfer her to the delivery theatre where she got a top up epidural.

Baby Kevin was delivered after forceps were applied and he had to be resuscitated on birth.

Ms McNeill said she was worried because her baby was not crying.

“I was very upset and scared that I was going to lose my baby. I knew something was not right,” she said.

They were later told Baby Kevin had massive brain damage and would not survive on his own and they were devastated.

Outside the Coroner’s Court, solicitor Piarais Neary of HOMS Assist said Baby Kevin will always be in his parents’ hearts.

“The family appreciate the Coroner’s Court time today, but do not accept the verdict.” he said.

He added: “ They also hope that lessons can be learnt from baby Kevin’s case.’

Kevin’s parents, he said, note and welcome the coroner's plan to write to the master of the National Maternity Hospital, where she will recommend that parents of deceased children are given the power to choose how they leave the hospital, “rather than being compelled to leave through the rear door — affording them the maximum amount of dignity".