'I am looking for help': Lenient sentence for Corkman's 20th time driving without insurance

A man convicted of driving with no insurance for the 20th time has thanked the judge for the leniency of his five-month jail sentence, after outlining how he is finally turning his life around.

Dean Cremin had 117 previous convictions including 19 for driving with no insurance and six for driving while disqualified when he pleaded guilty to road traffic charges before Clonakilty District Court.

The 29-year-old father-of-three, from 5 Inchera Close in Mahon, Co. Cork, was drug-driving when he was stopped at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint at Shannonvale near Clonakilty on May 5 last.

Judge Colm Roberts heard how Cremin failed an oral fluid test at the roadside when he was stopped at 9.40am, with a subsequent blood test at Clonakilty Garda station testing positive for the presence of benzos, codeine and morphine.

The court also heard he had been disqualified from driving for 14 years following a conviction at Clonmel Circuit Court on April 16 last year.

His solicitor, Conrad Murphy, told the judge that Mr Cremin did have a prescription for benzo-based medication but that did not explain the presence of the other intoxicants. He also provided a letter from Arbor House showing that his client was currently free of opiates and was working to reduce his drug intake.

Cremin told the judge that he held his hands up regarding his offending on the day in question, and said he had been using drugs since he was 14.

He said:

This is the first time I am looking for help.

The court heard he was now working and in contact with the Coolmine treatment facility. He is also caring for his mother and he said his family had experienced a number of recent tragedies.

Mr Cremin asked that if he was going to prison that he would be able to access drug treatment help there. Mr Murphy said his client appeared to be "going down the right path".

Judge Roberts said he was convinced Mr Cremin felt remorseful in court but he wondered about "tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day".

"We have to believe in the possibility of change and that people can turn their lives around, otherwise it would be a very tarred world we would be living in," the judge said.

He sentenced Cremin to five months for drug-driving, with two months suspended for two years, and five months with two to be served for the no insurance charge, to be served consecutively, meaning five months in total.

Mr Cremin thanked the judge for his leniency.