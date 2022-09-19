Accused in false imprisonment case remanded for a fortnight

29-year-old, who had been briefly acquainted with complainant, had offered her lift to bus station but allegedly drove off dangerously in opposite direction and touched her inappropriately
The accused has been remanded in custody until October 3. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 19:00
Liam Heylin

A 29-year-old Cork man who is accused of falsely imprisoning a young woman in his car and driving her dangerously away from her destination has been remanded in custody for a fortnight.

Patrick O’Driscoll, 29, of no fixed address, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Alec Gabbett remanded the accused in custody until October 3 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan outlined the details of this alleged offence when he objected to bail being granted last week.

Det Garda Durcan said the young woman and the defendant were briefly acquainted and he offered to drive her from one part of Cork city to the bus station. However, that is not what happened, the detective alleged.

“He drove in the opposite direction. He drove dangerously and touched her in an inappropriate manner a number of times.

“He refused to let her out. He eventually left her out on the north side of the city,” Det Garda Durcan told the court.

This incident allegedly occurred on November 11, 2021.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called O’Driscoll to give evidence in his bail application. Sergeant John Kelleher cross-examined the defendant, saying: “There is a concern you will interfere with witnesses.”

The accused replied: “I don’t want this to cause any more trouble than needs be, I certainly won’t contact any witnesses.”

Judge strikes out 'unusual prosecution' of Cork garda for careless driving

