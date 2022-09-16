Cork man accused of hitting taxi driver with bottle to apply to High Court to be bailed

A young man accused of striking a taxi driver on the head with a bottle during a robbery is to appeal to the High Court to be released on bail.

Garda John Barry objected to bail being granted to Evan Crean, of St Colmcille’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, at Cork District Court, where there was a refusal of bail.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused is to appeal that decision at the High Court in Dublin on September 22.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said directions in the case were not yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions and he applied to have the case adjourned until October 5 for that purpose.

Judge Colm Roberts acceded to that application and told the accused that if granted bail in the High Court he would be obliged to appear again at Cork District Court on October 5.

The judge explained that if he was still in custody his court appearance would be by video link from prison.

Garda Barry testified in the original bail hearing that he arrested Evan Crean on Rathmore Road, Cork, and charged him with carrying out a robbery shortly before noon on May 5, 2022.

It is alleged that two young men got a taxi from Carrigrohane to Lotamore Drive in Mayfield, where the taxi driver was robbed of €350 in cash and a dash-cam from the car.

Garda Barry said it was alleged Evan Crean struck the taxi driver with a glass bottle in the head and that a second man — not before the court on this occasion — struck the driver with a hammer.

“He feared for his safety and for his life during the unprovoked attack,” Garda Barry said.

He said there was CCTV evidence of the accused man. Objecting to bail, he said, “If granted bail I believe he will commit further offences.”