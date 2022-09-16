Cork man ignored gardaí's instructions to confront his ex-partner

Gardaí were called to a house on Watercourse Road in Cork where a man had called to his ex-partner’s house and put her in fear.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that during the incident the accused man, Ciaran Hegarty of Rahilly Street, Cobh, County Cork, ignored instructions from gardaí and ran down the stairs in the house and confronted the woman again.

Sgt Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on April 14 when gardaí were informed that Ciaran Hegarty was upstairs in a bedroom of the woman’s house in a drunken condition, and would not leave when she asked him to go.

“He dressed himself and ran down the stairs to the living room where the person who made the complaint was located.

“He said to her, ‘I have nowhere to go. I am going to have to get myself arrested’.

“He put his head down and forced his way past gardaí,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Colm Roberts commented in relation to the 44-year-old defendant: “He is fit enough — coming towards you at speed would be a bit frightening.”

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the defendant got drunk and went to the house. “He should stay off drink. He breaks out every now and then. He was disoriented when he woke. He apologises. He has been in an on and off relationship with this lady for 20 years,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Roberts imposed a sentence of four months suspended on condition that the defendant would keep the peace for two years. That was on a charge of obstructing or resisting arrest, to which the accused pleaded guilty.