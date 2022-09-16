Cork man ignored gardaí's instructions to confront his ex-partner

Cork man ignored gardaí's instructions to confront his ex-partner

A court heard the defendant Ciaran Hegarty was upstairs in a bedroom of the woman’s house in a drunken condition, and would not leave when she asked him to go.

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

Gardaí were called to a house on Watercourse Road in Cork where a man had called to his ex-partner’s house and put her in fear.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that during the incident the accused man, Ciaran Hegarty of Rahilly Street, Cobh, County Cork, ignored instructions from gardaí and ran down the stairs in the house and confronted the woman again.

Sgt Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on April 14 when gardaí were informed that Ciaran Hegarty was upstairs in a bedroom of the woman’s house in a drunken condition, and would not leave when she asked him to go.

“He dressed himself and ran down the stairs to the living room where the person who made the complaint was located.

“He said to her, ‘I have nowhere to go. I am going to have to get myself arrested’.

“He put his head down and forced his way past gardaí,” Sgt Davis said.

Judge Colm Roberts commented in relation to the 44-year-old defendant: “He is fit enough — coming towards you at speed would be a bit frightening.” 

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the defendant got drunk and went to the house. “He should stay off drink. He breaks out every now and then. He was disoriented when he woke. He apologises. He has been in an on and off relationship with this lady for 20 years,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Roberts imposed a sentence of four months suspended on condition that the defendant would keep the peace for two years. That was on a charge of obstructing or resisting arrest, to which the accused pleaded guilty.

More in this section

Judge in Cork tells man who verbally abused garda he 'needs to start being pleasant' Judge in Cork tells man who verbally abused garda he 'needs to start being pleasant'
Judge: Indiscriminate violence on streets 'has to stop' Judge: Indiscriminate violence on streets 'has to stop'
13,000 litres of wine, 69,000 cigarettes and 7kg of cannabis seized 13,000 litres of wine, 69,000 cigarettes and 7kg of cannabis seized
#CourtsCrimeGardaiPlace: Cork
<p>Glen Chivers, of 18 Innishmore Drive, Ballincollig, County Cork, was arrested outside the post office in Ballincollig on Thursday, September 15.</p>

Cork man claims he ran from gardaí as he feared being stabbed

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s