27 people due in court over theft, criminal damage and burglary of Dublin businesses

Twenty-seven people are due before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin today following a crackdown on crimes committed against businesses in the capital.
As part of an ongoing initiative by the J District, which consists of Clontarf, Howth and Raheny Garda stations, 22 men and five women have been charged with 37 alleged offences arising from 29 incidents of theft, criminal damage and burglary.
"The operation identified persons who allegedly committed crime within the District and followed a dedicated Garda response led by Gardaí from Raheny," said a garda spokesperson.
"As part of this operation, Gardaí reassessed historical reports of crimes to identify suspects in retail settings within the J District."
Superintendent David Kennedy of the J District said: "This operation focuses on increased collaboration and cooperation with the business community in Raheny, Clontarf and Howth through increased engagement with Raheny Business Association.
"Ultimately, this approach will promote crime awareness and enhance our relationships with the business community in the J District.
"I encourage all businesses to continue to report criminal matters to An Garda Síochána and to continue work collaboratively with us in the detection and prevention of crimes against the retail sector."