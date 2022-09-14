Retired driver admits to stealing thousands of euro from bus workers’ credit union

A retired bus driver has pleaded guilty to more than 80 credit union fraud charges.

David Stamper, 67, from Abbey Farm, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court. He had initially faced 93 charges of theft and money laundering over several years, going back to 2009.

The charges relate to thefts of thousands of euro, the property of the Citybus Employees Credit Union, and the transfer of crime proceeds to his personal account.

Detective Garda Mairead Murphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed "trial on indictment" in the circuit court, which has broader sentencing powers. Ten counts were withdrawn, and Judge Smyth noted the accused had signed a guilty plea.

Judge Smyth granted an order sending him forward to the higher court for sentencing and told him his case would be listed on October 13. There was no objection to him remaining on bail with conditions.

Legal aid was granted earlier after the judge was told the former bus driver was a pensioner who cared for his wife and had no assets. Judge Smyth ordered it to include counsel representation at the next stage.

Bail was in his bond of €500, and he was ordered to notify gardaí of any change of address and not to contact witnesses or the credit union staff directly or indirectly.