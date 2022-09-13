Cork man jailed after violent push on ex-partner

A woman was put in fear when her ex-partner forced open the front door and pushed her violently against a wall demanding a bank card.

The accused man has been jailed for three months in relation to this matter.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed an overall sentence of nine months with the last six months suspended.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a barring order by putting his ex-partner in fear at an in camera sitting of Cork District Court.

Inspector John Kelleher said the incident occurred on August 23 when the complainant heard a knock at the door and went out to answer it. She opened the door slightly when she realised it was her former partner outside.

“He pushed the door open and forced his way into the house. He pushed her violently against the wall,” he said.

The complainant was in the house with her young children and her own 79-year-old mother.

He later left with the bank card he retrieved from the house.

Second breach

In a second breach of the domestic order, he sent several texts to her, including one where he accused her in a vulgar manner of having a relationship with another man.

Judge Roberts said the threatening behaviour at the house took place in the presence of the children which was a serious matter.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said: “He accepts the facts of the case. He understood the order and that he ought not to have contact with the complainant but he did not understand the consequences of the breach. Had he known he might have thought twice.

“The day he was barred from the home he accepted it. In relation to the bank card, he was concerned about transactions and he went back to retrieve the card. He should have gone to his family law solicitor but he did not.”

Judge Roberts said: “He could have gone to a mutual friend who would not have caused anxiety to the complainant.

“I am not so sure his explanation fully holds water about questionable bank transactions. My guess is that he needed his bank card, he got frustrated but he should have talked to a guard or a solicitor. Talk to a friend — that would have been the simplest and cheapest option.”