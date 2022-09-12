Former restaurateur jailed for outburst of threatening behaviour in Cork City

A former restaurateur whose behaviour can depend on how calm he is, was sentenced to two months in prison for an outburst of threatening behaviour.

Tony Scott, 46, pleaded guilty to the offence at Cork District Court where he was jailed by Judge Colm Roberts.

“I know him from a previous life. He has positives and negatives. When calm he is quite helpful. When he is not calm he is quite unhelpful,” Judge Roberts said.

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said of Scott, “He worked in a very good situation running a well-run restaurant for 10 years.”

However, he began to get into difficulty and accrued 54 convictions, nine of them for previous counts of threatening behaviour.

The defendant busks on the streets to support himself. Mr Kelleher said the defendant was doing well in prison, attending school, working in the garden and was on stablising medication.

Judge Roberts said: “He needs to stay as calm as possible for his own sake and not get riled up by people annoying him.”

In respect of the latest incident for which the accused was before the court, the judge said: “It was more abusive than threatening. I sentence him to two months in prison. I hope he looks after himself. Even though he is getting older he could still contribute positively to society if he concentrates on the better part of his personality.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the public order incident occurred on the South Mall in Cork on July 23, 2021, when the defendant was involved in an abusive outburst in the presence of gardaí and members of the public.