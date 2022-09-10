Man claiming to be CIA operative to face trial next week on threatening behaviour charges

A man who describes himself as a CIA operative using 150 aliases will have his trial for allegedly behaving in a threatening manner on September 13.

The accused appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court, simply for the purpose of having a date set for the hearing.

“This is the case against Fahd Ayat, otherwise James Mack, otherwise 150 other names,” Judge Colm Roberts said.

It was the fourth time the same man appeared before Cork District Court this week in relation to the case.

On Monday, he called the judge a scumbag and was found in contempt of court.

On Tuesday, he apologised and said he was living at the American Embassy in Dublin, is a CIA operative and is CEO of an international company with assets of €15bn having high level military contracts in America, France and Israel.

On Thursday, Sergeant John Kelleher, said the embassy told him: “Mr Mack or Ayat did not reside at any time in the American embassy. They have no details of him.”

Judge Roberts said he would also like gardaí to contact the couple in Monkstown referred to by the defendant. He said they owed his company $15m for high-level security services and that they were going to give him the deeds to a property in Monkstown as security for the alleged debt.

The judge will hear evidence in his trial on September 13 on the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour in Monkstown, Cork, on Sunday night, September 4.