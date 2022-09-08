American Embassy has 'no details' on man who claimed to stay there as CIA operative

The American Embassy in Dublin has told gardaí a man called James Mack identifying himself as a CIA operative has never stayed at the embassy.

In the course of a colourful bail application earlier in the week, the accused said he lived at hotels and at the American Embassy Dublin and is CEO of an international company with assets of €15bn, having high level military contracts in America, France and Israel.

The matter was adjourned at Cork District Court for verification of claims made by the accused, who was first brought before the court on a charge of engaging in threatening behaviour in Monkstown, Cork, on Sunday night, September 4.

Sergeant John Kelleher said he contacted the embassy on September 7 and they phoned him on September 8 and told him: “Mr Mack or Ayat did not reside at any time in the American Embassy. They have no details of him.”

Judge Colm Roberts concluded: “They have no knowledge of him.”

Sgt Kelleher said gardaí at Cabinteely in Dublin were aware of the defendant under a number of different aliases.

Judge Roberts said he would also like gardaí to contact the couple in Monkstown referred to by the defendant. He said they owed his company $15m for high-level security services and they were going to give him the deeds to a property in Monkstown as security for the alleged debt.

The judge said he would like to deal with the bail application and the threatening charge case as soon as possible. The case will be mentioned again on September 9 to see if a date could be set next week for finalisation.

The accused was found in contempt of court for shouting abuse at Judge Roberts, calling him a scumbag on September 5. He apologised for this on September 7.

He was prosecuted under the name Fahd Ayat with an address at Grove Park, Rathmines, Dublin, and was arrested for allegedly engaging in threatening behaviour in Monkstown on Sunday, September 4. He says his real name is James Mack.

He told Garda Anne O’Donovan when charged: “I am CIA.” He told his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, that he had used up to 150 different names in the course of his confidential work for various military clients in the United States, France and Israel.