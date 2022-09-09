West Cork man caught throwing block of cannabis into stove 

A man caught throwing a €600 block of cannabis into a stove as gardaí with a search warrant entered his home has been told he faces the possibility of being sent to prison.

Bantry District Court heard that Ian Godfrey of Glanlough, Drimoleague, Co Cork, was pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on November 6, 2020.

Sgt Paul Kelly said that on that date Det Garda Andrew Manning of the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit arrived at a property in Drimoleague to carry out a search of the premises under warrant.

When he knocked on the door there was no response so he shouted through the door, identifying himself as a member of An Garda Síochána and stating he had a search warrant.

The court heard that Det Garda Manning suspected Godfrey was hesitating in opening the door so he made a forced entry. On entering the property he saw Godfrey throwing an item into a stove.

Det Garda Manning retrieved the item — a compressed block of cannabis which subsequent forensic testing confirmed was cannabis, with a value of €600.

Judge James McNulty was told that Godfrey had 12 previous convictions, including three for possession of drugs and one for having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

"Having heard of your previous convictions, you are in danger of being sent to prison," the Judge said, advising Godfrey to get legal representation.

He granted him legal aid and adjourned the matter to September 22 for a plea in mitigation.