Man, 30s, arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Co Cavan last month.

Gardaí in Bailieborough investigating the incident located the vehicle suspected of being involved.

They had previously appealed for information on a dark blue (deep crystal blue) Mazda 6 with registration 151-G-6239.

The car was said to have damage to the left-front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, and windscreen, and a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

The vehicle located by Gardaí has been seized and a technical examination has been completed.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.

He can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on August 19 when just after 12pm, a cyclist discovered the body of 57-year-old Frank Nulty.

Mr Nulty was found along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

A Ballyjamesduff native, Mr Nulty has been described as a "gentleman" who was filled with fun and laughter.