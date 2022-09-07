Man, 30s, arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.
Man, 30s, arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

A Ballyjamesduff native, Frank Nulty has been described as a 'gentle man' who was filled with fun and laughter.

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 09:13
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Co Cavan last month.

Gardaí in Bailieborough investigating the incident located the vehicle suspected of being involved.

They had previously appealed for information on a dark blue (deep crystal blue) Mazda 6 with registration 151-G-6239.

The car was said to have damage to the left-front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, and windscreen, and a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

The vehicle located by Gardaí has been seized and a technical examination has been completed.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested on Tuesday evening and is currently being detained at Bailieborough Garda Station.

He can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours.

The hit-and-run incident occurred on August 19 when just after 12pm, a cyclist discovered the body of 57-year-old Frank Nulty.

Mr Nulty was found along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

A Ballyjamesduff native, Mr Nulty has been described as a "gentleman" who was filled with fun and laughter.

Read More

Joe Biden and Liz Truss discuss importance of Northern Ireland Protocol

More in this section

Three men arrested in connection with Dylan McCarthy assault released without charge Three men arrested in connection with Dylan McCarthy assault released without charge
Man who called Cork judge 'scumbag' told garda 'I am CIA', court told Man who called Cork judge 'scumbag' told garda 'I am CIA', court told
Cork man facing driving charges missed court after falling asleep on bus from Fermoy Cork man facing driving charges missed court after falling asleep on bus from Fermoy
CrimeGardaiPlace: Cavan
Garda stock

West Cork street brawl results in six convictions 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 3, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 16
  • 36
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices