Gardaí hunt for driver of damaged car after death of 'gentle' Cavan man in hit and run

Gardaí have issued a fresh witness appeal to the public as they search for the driver of a damaged Mazda following the death a Cavan man after a hit and run.

Frank Nulty, the 57-year-old whose body was discovered by a cyclist on the side of the N3 in Billis, has been described as a "gentle man" who was filled with fun and laughter.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on August 19t, but Mr Nulty was pronounced dead, and his body was removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

Mr Nulty, a Ballyjamesduff native, worked in Kyte Powertech in Cavan Town.

Gardaí investigating his death are now searching for the driver of a "dark blue/navy Mazda 6 which has damage to the left front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side."

A garda spokesperson said: "Any persons who may have observed this vehicle, especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers and garages that may have encountered this car and carried out repairs, are asked to come forward.

"Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia Road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, 18th August, 2022, to make this footage available to them.

"Any person who was in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, who observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.