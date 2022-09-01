Corkman charged with hijacking taxi

A Corkman was arrested and charged with hijacking a taxi in Carrigrohane in August last year.

Detective Garda Liam Lingane formally arrested 35-year-old James McCarthy, of 5 Barnavarra Crescent, Mayfield, and brought him before Cork District Court.

The charge states that on August 29, 2021, he allegedly seized the car by force from the driver at Carrigrohane.

Sergeant John Kelleher stated that a charge was previously brought against McCarthy, arising out of the same alleged circumstances.

Sgt Kelleher said this was a charge of stealing the car. That charge has now been withdrawn.

Det Garda Lingane instead brought a charge of hijacking the car on the same occasion.

There was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail to appear at Cork District Court on September 15.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, asked for the State to supply him with the prosecution documents so that the defence could decide if a plea of guilty or not guilty was being entered.

Bail conditions require the defendant to have no contact, direct or indirect, with the taxi driver. Judge Colm Roberts said that included communication by social media.