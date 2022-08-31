Customers 'engulfed in flames' in petrol bomb attack on pub

Customers were “engulfed in flames” during a petrol bomb attack at a south Dublin pub, a court heard on Wednesday.

William Cash, aged 23, with an address at Ashlawn Park, in Ballybrack, in Dublin, has been denied bail just over two months after the incident at the Lough Inn pub in Loughlinstown around midnight on Saturday, June 18.

He is charged with threats to commit criminal damage and criminal damage by arson in connection with the alleged petrol bomb attack.

He had consented to be remanded in custody following his first hearing on June 23.

However, he applied for bail on Wednesday when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Garda Darragh Phelan objected due to the seriousness of the incident.

He told Judge Power the pub manager had refused to serve the accused, who allegedly replied: "I'm going to wreck your place", and that he would be back to "rip up the whole place, just watch, just watch".

Filled water bottle with petrol

The detective told the court the accused went to a garage and bought a bottle of water which he emptied before filling it with €1.06 worth of petrol.

Detective Garda Phelan said it was alleged the accused arrived at the pub on a motorcycle and entered with a petrol bomb “which he recklessly threw at bar customers”.

The contested bail hearing was told that about 100 customers and staff were on the premises at the time.

The detective added that “a number of customers were engulfed in flames” and ran as staff extinguished the blaze.

CCTV evidence had been obtained, and gardaí have taken witness statements, the court heard.

A melted bottle and burned sock have been recovered and sent for DNA analysis, but the results have not come back yet.

Denies carrying out attack

The court heard the accused admitted buying the petrol, claiming it was for a family member's lawn mower, but he denied carrying out the petrol bomb attack.

Pleading for bail, Brian Mulvany BL submitted the evidence was circumstantial. In submissions, he said his presumed innocent client could spend significant time on remand in custody pending trial if the court refused bail.

Counsel argued that the court could impose stringent bail conditions.

The accused's mother came to the hearing offering to let her son live with her at her home in Dublin 3, out of the area where the incident occurred.

However, Judge Power refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on September 14 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.