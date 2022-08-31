Review recommends alternatives to prison for short sentences

Alternatives to imprisonment should be used in many cases where a short sentence is imposed, while more serious crimes will be punishable by longer sentences, under a review of the penal system.

The Government approved the Review of Policy Options for Prison and Penal Reform together with an associated action plan, which makes a number of proposals around sentencing guidelines.

Among the issues the review makes recommendations on is reducing the use of short custodial sentences, especially sentences under three months and exploring how the judiciary can be provided with "a greater range of non-custodial sanctions".

Speaking at Government Buildings on Wednesday, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the aim of the review was to ensure that "the crime fits the punishment".

"It is essential that the punishment that people receive matches the crime that they have committed. People who commit serious crimes which cause considerable harm and distress to victims, and to society as a whole, should be dealt with in a way that reflects the impact on victims and their family.

"The Government is committed to the principle that adequate, appropriate and proportional punishment for those who commit crime is an essential and central element of our criminal justice system, but core to our penal system is also the rehabilitation of offenders and their re-integration back in to society in order to reduce re-offending."

She said that many people lose jobs or educational places due to short sentences and that this was not necessarily in the interests of the wider community. The Minister said that in this system, prison would be the option of last resort for non-payment of fines.

Ms McEntee said that those who would be sentenced to less than a year in prison who may not be seen as a threat to society could be sentenced to non-custodial punishments like community service.

Severe crimes

On the other end of the scale, the review proposes the introduction of judicial discretion to set minimum tariffs for life sentences and examine the effectiveness of use of mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes.

At present, someone sentenced to a life sentence can come before a parole board in 12 years. Ms McEntee said that those convicted of "the most heinous crimes" should be subject to more severe minimum tariffs.

She said that these could be between 15 and 30 years. She said that the programme was "about striking the right balance".