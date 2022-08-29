Gardaí seeking to locate car in connection with Cavan hit-and-run

Gardaí investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident in Cavan are renewing their appeal for information.

Shortly after 12pm on August 19, the body of 57-year-old Frank Nulty was discovered by a cyclist along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

Mr Nulty, a Ballyjamesduff native, has been described as a "gentle man" who was filled with fun and laughter.

An autopsy has since been carried out, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A full technical examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has determined that Mr Nulty was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí investigating the incident are renewing their appeal for any witnesses or anyone who may have information to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are seeking to locate a dark blue (deep crystal blue) Mazda 6 with registration 151-G-6239.

The car in question has damage to the left-front headlight, front bumper, left front passenger wing, and windscreen, and has a missing wing mirror on the passenger side.

Any person who may have observed this vehicle — especially car dealers, mechanics, scrap dealers, and garages that may have encountered the car and/or carried out repairs — are asked to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were travelling on the N3 Cavan to Virginia road and/or minor roads in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff between 9pm and 11pm on Thursday, August 18 to make this footage available.

Any person who was in the area of Billis, Ballyjamesduff, who observed any activity which drew their attention is also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.