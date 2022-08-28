Man arrested after car mounted footpath and struck three pedestrians

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved to allow for a technical examination but the scene has since been lifted. Picture: Damien Storan.

Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 15:53
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in connection with a dangerous driving incident in Dublin city centre last night.

At around 11.20pm, a car turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Str struck a number of kerbside barriers.

The vehicle mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

Two of the men were taken to St James' Hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The third man did not require immediate medical attention.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He was taken to Kevin Street Garda station and has since been charged.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am on Monday.

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved to allow for a technical examination but the scene has since been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Thomas St/Thomas Court areas of Dublin 8 between 11pm and 11.20pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

