Man in hospital after serious assault in Co Kildare

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin where his condition has been described as stable
Man in hospital after serious assault in Co Kildare
A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Robertstown, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 13:17
Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Co Kildare.

The man, in his 30s, was assaulted at a house in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown, at about 2.30am on Sunday.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin where his condition has been described as stable.

The scene has been sealed off for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or to any person with information to come forward.

They are keen for any road users who may have dashcam pictures and who were in the area between 1am and 4am on Sunday to make the footage available to them.

Naas garda station can be contacted at 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line is on 1800 666111.

More in this section

Police Stock Police probe ‘racially-motivated’ attack on teenagers in Co Down
Man and teen arrested after €78K of cocaine and cannabis seized in Waterford city Man and teen arrested after €78K of cocaine and cannabis seized in Waterford city
Phone Sim Card Hacking Man arrested as part of probe into SIM-swap fraud
AssaultPlace: Republic of Ireland
Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed in the face in an assault in Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)

Arrest after man’s face slashed in Ballymagorry assault

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 27, 2022

  • 4
  • 15
  • 22
  • 25
  • 35
  • 43
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices